The Family Man 2 Row: Hansal Mehta feels objections to Manoj & Samantha's show are test of new OTT guidelines

The Tamil section has raised objections on Samantha Akkineni's role in the upcoming show The Family Man 2 that also stars Manoj Bajpayee. Reacting to the objections, filmmaker Hansal Mehta shared his take on how the objections will put the OTT guidelines framed by the government to test.

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer The Family Man 2 is already in the news due to the objections raised by certain sections of Tamils against a character played by the latter on the show. Following the objections, a Rajya Sabha MP from TN also wrote to the I & B Ministry seeking a ban on the second season. However, amid it, Filmmaker Hansal Mehta has shared his take on the objections being raised against Samantha and Manoj starrer and claimed that it will put the OTT guidelines to test.

To recall, a show that came out back in January on Prime Video, Tandav had raised a lot of issues after which certain OTT guidelines were put in place by the I&B Ministry. Now, as The Family Man 2 also has landed in trouble, Hansal Mehta has shared his take on it. He took to Twitter and claimed that the objections will test the effectiveness of the new OTT guidelines put in place by the government. He wrote, "The objections raised by some sections to Family Man S2 (even before its release) are a test of the new OTT guidelines and their effectiveness in addressing such potentially frivolous but disruptive complaints."

The objections raised by some sections to Family Man S2 (even before its release) are a test of the new OTT guidelines and their effectiveness in addressing such potentially frivolous but disruptive complaints. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 25, 2021

The OTT guidelines included a grievance redressal system as well. The three-level grievance redressal mechanism starts from the publisher level and goes up to the Oversight Mechanism that falls under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. With the Family Man 2, Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko wrote to the I&B Ministry and sought a ban on the series as he claimed it hurt the Tamil sentiments by portraying them in a bad light. While the makers' Raj and DK issued a statement and clarified that they have respect for Tamils and urged all to wait to see the show, the Ministry is yet to respond to the complaint.

The show's second season features Samantha Akkineni as Raji who is shown as a Tamil speaking woman meddling with the terrorists in the trailer. This has caused a lot of objections. Meanwhile, the show will feature Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Sharad Kelkar and it will stream from June 4, 2021.

