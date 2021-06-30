The Family Man 2’s Abhay Verma on dual portrayal: To have human sanity along with viciousness was difficult

In a recent interview, actor Abhay Verma has opened up about his dual portrayal of the identities of Salman and Kalyan in the show.

Raj and DK’s The Family Man 2 was released nearly a month ago on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Ever since the show was released, there has been a lot of hype about the action show. The new season stars Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha in pivotal roles. Now, in a recent chat, actor Abhay Verma has opened up about his dual portrayal of the identities of Salman and Kalyan in the show.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Abhay spoke about how he auditioned for the role and went into detail about the challenges he faced when he got to work on his dual identities. He admitted that after watching the first season of the show, he was completely blown away by it. “I was called for the audition, and I was actually a ball of nervousness. When they asked me to leave after taking two takes, I thought I had lost the chance,” he shared. The actor explained that nervousness and vulnerability helped him perform better.

Amidst the discussion, the actor also touched upon how he worked on his dual characters. He explained that treading the thin line between Salman and Kalyan was tough for him. He further added that the two had polar opposing personalities and had to ‘react differently’. The actor told the outlet, “To have human sanity along with viciousness was difficult but I had the best people around me, who helped me pass through it.”

