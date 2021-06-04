The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni impresses in action avatar; Towers as negative lead against Manoj Bajpayee

Samantha Akkineni has donned a never seen before action avatar in season 2 of The Family Man. She has performed some incredible stunts and chase sequences while standing tall opposite Manoj Bajpayee.

One of the most awaited web series in the Hindi language space is certainly ‘The Family Man 2’. The first season of the show dropped on 20 September 2019 and the cliffhanger at the end slowly submerged into the pop culture. The trailer of season 2 took over the internet instantly and big surprises were teased by the makers. One of the biggest South Indian stars who has delivered blockbusters in both Tamil and Telugu cinema, Samantha Akkineni made her debut in a web series with a very unlikely character completing breaking her image of a starlet.

In addition to that Samantha plays the primary antagonist in the show who holds her own against a formidable Manoj Bajpayee. More than the dialogues, Samantha conveys the characteristics through ‘Raji’ (her character’s) body language. In a matter of few minutes, her character transforms from a demure lady to a lethal killer who is right at the center of geopolitical tension. One of the biggest highlight action sequences - a chase scene belongs to Samantha who does not compromise the visible tension on her character’s face and instead performs the stunts with panache. She has a lot of action sequences enveloped by tremendous stakes where she has performed hand-to-hand combat and showcased phenomenal confidence during the armed gunfights as well.

Samantha has a Samantha has towered in one of her first negative characters that will be etched in her glorious filmography as a landmark. Whether or not the show exceeds the already behemoth expectations from large strata of fans remains to be seen but Samantha has certainly opened doors to a whole new audience with an excellent performance that doesn’t shy away from being negative. The makers of Family Man 2 surprised the fans and unexpectedly dropped the whole season a few hours prior to the actual release date.

