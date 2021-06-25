The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni’s character was to romance with Sajid, Shahab Ali reveals scenes were cut

The Family Man 2 originally consisted of intimate scenes between Raji and Sajid but as per the director's choice, the scenes were removed

'The Family Man 2' that stars Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles has been the talk of the town, right after it’s release. Generally, as the film reaches the release date several changes are made. Similarly, Samantha Akkineni's character Raji was to fall in love with Shahab Ali's character, Sajid. 'The Family Man 2' originally had some intimate scenes between the two characters, however, changes and improvisation were made and the intimate scenes were cut before the release. Shahab Ali recently in an interview with Bollywood Hungama spoke about the romance between his character Sajid and Raji .

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Shahab Ali said, “It is not just the intimate scenes. It was the usual process - you have a lengthy show and there is the process of editing which comes later. It was not like a particular scene was edited out. I think only those scenes were retained that were required and logical. The parts that were not logical, were not kept." When asked if they had shot any scenes of intimacy, Shahab said, "We did some suggestive scenes that suggested that they fall in love towards the end. But those scenes were not making sense for the creators, or maybe the platform. So, those scenes were edited out. There are so many scenes edited out, so it is not a big deal. That is the process.”

Their characters, Raji and Sajid are extremists and ruthless. Both the characters have no emotional connection with anyone, however, as the plot progresses, both start developing feelings. ‘The Family Man 2’ is directed by Raj Nidhimoru and Krishna DK.

