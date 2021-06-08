The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni shares BTS video of performing daring stunts: I have a fear of heights

Samantha Akkineni shared a behind-the-scenes video of her performing hardcore stunts in The Family Man 2 on her own. Scroll further to see the video.

The Family Man 2 has become one the most acclaimed series of recent times which has surpassed the curse of season 2. The show has received an overwhelming response from the audience for its grand storytelling, gripping narrative, and breathtaking camera work. Directors Raj & DK have broken several grounds by capturing many high-intensity scenes in what looks like a one-take and pushing the boundary of engaging storytelling in the Hindi webspace. All of the cast members including Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi collected praise from all corners but the whole new avatar of Samantha Akkineni has exceeded the expectations.

Samantha plays a character called ‘Raji’ with a dark past who has now become a highly trained asset for the rebels. Samantha, who is otherwise known to wonderfully portrays the dramatic roles in her films has broken out completely from that image and emerged as a performer with a solid screen presence. One of the highlights of the series is Samantha’s stunts because Raji herself is like a weapon who would not back down in front of anyone. She has recently shared a video on her Instagram which is behind-the-scenes footage of her engaged in massive hand-to-hand combat and performing stunts perfectly like an absolute pro. In the caption she mentioned, “I have a fear of heights but I jumped off that building.”

Take a look at the post:

Samantha thanked her stunt team in the caption who supported her throughout and mentioned that she has performed all her stunts in the show. The Family Man 3 is renewed for another season with Manoj Bajpayee’s homegrown detective battling it out in another mission for the protection of the country.

Credits :Samantha Akkineni Instagram

