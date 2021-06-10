The Family Man 2: Seema Biswas REACTS to reports of her character being inspired by Mamata Banerjee

Seema Biswas, who played the role of PM Basu in The Family Man 2, has been elated to be a part of the espionage drama.

Raj & DK’s much awaited The Family Man 2 has finally released early this month and it has opened to rave reviews. Starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, has been making the headlines for great ensemble of cast and their acting prowess. And while each actor of the show managed to win hearts with their stint, Seema Biswas has been overwhelmed with the success of the espionage drama. For the uninitiated, Seema was seen playing the role of PM Basu in the show.

While the actress has won hearts with her performance, there have been reports that her character has been inspired by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, Seema has stated that there was no reference to her character. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the senior actress stated, “To be very honest, no name was mentioned and I was not told that PM Basu is inspired by any real-life personality. As per the brief given to me, I just prepped and tried to understand what the body language of the character should be. So, mentally and physically, there was no reference to this character. I just thought that ‘Agar main Prime Minister hoti, toh main kaise behave karti’! Moreover, I am also a Bengali, just like PM Basu. So that made my job a bit easier.”

Seema has also been all praises for The Family Man franchise and stated that while she was in awe of the first part, she took up the role in the sequel without second thoughts. “It was a small role. But the length of the role has never mattered for me. I shot for just 2 ½ - 3 days but it was a wonderful experience,” she added.

Also Read: The Family Man 2: Bharathiraja demands a ban on the Samantha Akkineni’s web series

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

Share your comment ×