The Family Man 2: Sharib is all praises for Samantha: As a viewer I was awestruck by your splendid performance

Sharib Hashmi, who had shared the screen space for the first time with Samantha Akkineni in The Family Man 2, is impressed by her performance in the web series.

Samantha Akkineni has all the reasons to grin ear to ear. After all her Hindi OTT debut with The Family Man 2 has opened to rave reviews from the audience. To note, The Family Man 2, which features Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani in the lead and Samantha played the role of the lead antagonist. The actress has undoubtedly left everyone stunned with her performance and not just her fans, but the co-stars also can’t stop heaping praises for her.

Recently, Sharib, who was seen reprising his role of JK in the series, shared a BTS pic of himself with Samantha from one of their action sequences. In the caption, the actor was all praises for the diva and stated that he has been awestruck by Samantha’s performance. “It was lovvvely working with you @samantharuthprabhuoffl And as a viewer I was completely awestruck by your splendid performance. And thank you for not killing JK ... yeh main woh peeche baithe hain na Raj Nidimoru @rajanddk unko bol raha hoon @iamsumankumar @suparnverma aise hi dosti banaaye rakhna.”

Take a look at Sharib Hashmi’s post for Samantha Akkineni:

Earlier, Manoj Bajpayee, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, admitted being impressed with the actress’ performance. He said, “I was looking forward because the reputation that she has built up for herself in the southern cinema was something I had quite heard about. I was completely impressed with her preparation. I was shown a video where she has practised punching and kicking and jumping, everything she has done onscreen is marvellous. Every actor or actress is going to envy the skills she has shown in the film.”

