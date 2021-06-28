The Family Man 2: Sharib Hashmi is all praise for Samantha Akkineni; Says ‘Her performance was incredible’

Sharib Hashmi recollected meeting The Family Man 2 co-star Samantha Akkineni for the first time on the set, and how intrigued he was by her.

The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi has a shared screen space with co-star Samantha Akkineni in the second season of the show. Sharib Hashmi played the role of JK Talpade, a colleague of the protagonist Srikant Tiwari, and Samantha plays the antagonist Raji. The second season of the hit franchise is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead. The latest season was well received by people. And now, Sharib has spoken up about his co-star Samantha.

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama Sharib recalled meeting Samantha for the first time. The actor said, “I have two interactions with Raji; the first time she kicks me in the behind, and the second time she shoots me in the behind. It was amazing working with Samantha. We didn't get to spend too much time with each other. The first time I saw her was on the monitor. I arrived on set for the jail sequence, even though I wasn't required to be there.”

Sharib further added that the first time when he saw her she was in full get-up, costume and was in her character. He stated that she was in the zone and her performance in the interrogation scene was incredible. The actor explained it was nothing like what he had seen of her before. Sharib appreciated Samantha and explained how she had transformed herself completely, from her look, to her body language, to her personality and how amazing it was to see her perform.

When asked about the most fascinating thing about Samantha, Sharib stated that her eyes were the most fascinating part about her. The actor went on to add that she communicated so much with her eyes and gave a fabulous performance.

Meanwhile, The Family Man will be getting a third season, but Manoj Bajpayee has claimed it will take at least two years.

