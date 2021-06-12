The Family Man 2: Sharib Hashmi gives a glimpse of ‘Tasc ke Tridev’ in a BTS pic with Manoj Bajpayee & Sunny

As The Family Man 2 is garnering immense popularity, this BTS pic will speak volumes about the cast’s chemistry.

Manoj Bajpayee’s recently released web series The Family Man 2 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The espionage action thriller, which has been helmed by Raj & DK, happens to be the sequel of the 2019 release The Family Man and had opened to rave reviews. Interestingly, The Family Man 2 also featured Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Samantha Akkineni and each of them had left a mark with their acting prowess in the web series.

As the team has been overwhelmed with her stupendous success of The Family Man 2, they have also been seen sharing BTS pics from the shooting on social media. Keeping up with this trajectory, Sharib, who played the role of JK in the series, has shared a BTS pic on his Instagram handle wherein he was seen posing with Manoj Bajpayee (who played the role of Srikant) and Sunny Hinduja (who played the role of Milind). Interesting, the trio were seen as special officers of the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Sharib captioned the image as, “TASC ke TRIDEV !!!”

Meanwhile, Manoj is over the moon with the response for The Family Man 2 and stated that the team was confident that they have made a good product. “Yes, we knew, we had a very good product in hand, but even then, one can’t imagine this kind of love, and reception. Social media reactions are a testimony to it, so it is not something we can be blamed for — there’s no over hyping or exaggeration,” he had told HT.

