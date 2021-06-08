The Family Man 2: Sharib Hashmi shares a BTS photo with Manoj Bajpayee & others as they chilled on sets

Sharib Hashmi gives a glimpse of a candid moment he had had with Manoj Bajpayee, Sunny Hinduja and Shahab Ali on the sets of The Family Man 2.

The much anticipated espionage drama The Family Man 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, has finally released on the digital platform last week and it has opened to rave reviews from the audience. To note, the web series happens to the sequel of the 2019 release The Family Man wherein Manoj and Sharib were seen reprising their role of Srikant Tiwari and JK respectively. Needless to say, the team of this Raj & DK directorial is over the moon with the success of the series.

Amid this, Sharib has treated his fans with an unseen BTS pic from the sets of The Family Man 2. In the pic, he was seen along with Manoj, Shahab Ali and Sunny Hinduja and they were chilling between the shots. In fact, they were busy looking at something in Manoj’s phone and were quite intrigued with it. For the uninitiated, Sunny was seen playing the role of NIA agent Milind while Shahab played the role of Sajid and had a negative role in the series.

Take a look at Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi’s BTS pic from The Family Man 2:

Earlier, Sharib had also shared an appreciation post for co-star Samantha Akkineni and lauded her for her performance in The Family Man 2 as she played the lead antagonist in the series. Sharing a BTS pic with Samantha, he wrote. “It was lovvvely working with you @samantharuthprabhuoffl. And as a viewer I was completely awestruck by your splendid performance”.

