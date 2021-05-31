The Family Man 2: Shehnaaz Gill EXCITED for Manoj Bajpayee’s espionage drama; Says ‘Can’t wait to see’

Shehnaaz Gill roots for Manoj Bajpayee starrer The Family Man 2 as she looks forward to the release of this Raj & DK directorial.

Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani’s much awaited The Family Man 2 is all set to hit the digital platforms this week and the audience can’t keep calm about it. Given the stupendous success of the first season, all eyes are on the sequel and the viewers are having high hopes from this Raj & DK directorial. In fact, ever since the makers have released an intriguing trailer of the espionage drama, fans have been looking forward to the release of The Family Man 2. Not just commoners, several celebrities have also been rooting for the series.

Joining them, Shehnaaz Gill has also expressed her excitement for The Family Man 2. Taking to micro blogging site Twitter, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed that she is looking forward to watching how Manoj’s character Srikant in the series will be dealing with the chaos in his family which includes, his relationship with his wife Suchi (played by Priyamani), his daughter’s teenage and his son’s musical obsession. Shehnaaz wrote, “Atharv ka naya flute obsession, Dhriti’s teenage tantrums aur relationship with Suchi. Can’t wait to see how Srikant tackles it all, so #ExcitedForFamilyMan2!”

Atharv ka naya flute obsession, Dhriti’s teenage tantrums aur relationship with Suchi. Can’t wait to see how Srikant tackles it all, so #ExcitedForFamilyMan2! — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, talking about The Family Man 2, the espionage drama will be releasing on June 4 this year and will also star Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Gul Panag in key roles. This isn’t all. The series will also feature Samantha Akkineni as the lead antagonist as she makes her much awaited Bollywood debut.

