The Family Man 2: Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz hail the trailer, plan to rewatch season 1; Manoj Bajpayee REACTS

Popular stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill seemed to have been impressed by The Family Man 2 trailer starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. The two expressed their take on the season 2 trailer and it evoked a sweet reaction from Manoj.

The much awaited trailer of The Family Man season 2 released last week and it impressed all of Manoj Bajpayee fans. Now, popular Bigg Boss 13 stars Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill also seemed to have watched the trailer of the second season and have showered praises on it. The duo took to Twitter to hail Manoj Bajpayee's portrayal once again of Srikant in the second season of The Family Man 2. Not just this, Sidharth and Shehnaaz seemed to have planned to rewatch the first season ahead of the second one.

Taking to Twitter, Shehnaaz praised the trailer and tagged Sidharth in it. She wrote, "Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan." To this, Sidharth too responded with praise for Manoj and wrote, "Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill, #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj, kya kadak trailer hai!" The cute conversation with Sidharth and Shehnaaz immediately left Manoj in awe and he too wanted to join the two in their watch party of season 1.

Take a look:

Family Man ka trailer dekh kar mazza aa gaya @sidharth_shukla Season 1 wapas dekhna banta hai, what say? #LoveTheFamilyMan — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 24, 2021

Sri, Sri, Srikant ji, the not so minimum guy ko wapas dekhna hi padega. Can’t agree more @ishehnaaz_gill , #LoveTheFamilyMan @BajpayeeManoj , kya kadak trailer hai! https://t.co/RnF5KUyUU5 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) May 24, 2021

@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 24, 2021

Manoj responded with a dialogue from the second season and wrote, "@ishehnaaz_gill @sidharth_shukla Tumlog ka plan sunkar mujhe FOMO, LOLO, ROFLO ho raha hai... main bhi aa raha hoon guys, mere liye ruko. (Seeing your plan, even I'm getting FOMO, LOLO< ROFLO. Wait for me, I am also joining you both.)"

The show has been the talk of the town for a while and now as the second season's release is around the corner, fans are excited to see Srikant's return. Not just Manoj, the second season will also feature Samantha Akkineni, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Sharib Hashmi and others. Created by Raj and DK, The Family Man 2 is all set to release on June 4, 2021.

