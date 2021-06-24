The Family Man 2 star Manoj Bajpayee calls Ashlesha Thakur his ‘most favourite actor on the set’

Manoj Bajpayee has showered love on his co-star Ashlesha Thakur, who played his daughter Dhriti on The Family Man. Check out the details.

Raj and DK’s web series The Family Man has taken the internet by storm. Soon after the second season of the action thriller was released on Amazon Prime Video, netizens took to social media to shower love on the show and even poured in requests for a third season. The overwhelming response certainly touched the hearts of the show’s cast and crew. Recently, The Family Man hit a milestone when it ranked 4 under the Most Popular TV Shows area on IMDb. The show’s lead actor Manoj Bajpayee had celebrated the achievement by sharing the news on his Instagram handle.

Now, the actor has showered love on his co-star Ashlesha Thakur, who played his daughter Dhriti on the show. He took to his social media handle to retweet Ashlesha’s tweet. The young diva had shared a couple of photos from the sets of The Family Man season 2. She also shared a beautiful caption that summarized her emotions after working with the incredible cast and crew of the show. Manoj shared her post and added a heart-melting line for the actress. He wrote, "Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat."

Most favourite actor on the set @ashleshaat https://t.co/tWpMeej1eT — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) June 23, 2021

The entire team of The Family Man season 2 has been receiving compliments for the show. After receiving the love from all around, in an interview with SpotBoye, Manoj said that he was 'very possessive' about his co-stars. “I admire them, I really want them to do extremely well, I am saying not out of any modesty but that’s how I feel about my co-actors, I am very possessive about them. I only think good for them,” he shared.

