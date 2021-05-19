  1. Home
The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni amp up action, thrill & even comedy this time

The Family Man 2 trailer is all things action, drama, thrill and even comedy this time around.
Mumbai
The Family Man 2 Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni amp up action, thrill & even comedy this time
After months of will-they, won't-they, Amazon Prime Video has finally dropped the trailer of the hotly anticipated The Family Man season 2 trailer. On early Wednesday morning, the season 2 trailer made its way to YouTube and we got to see Manoj Bajpayee aka Srikant at it once more. Albeit this time, the circumstances are different with the lead experiencing max FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). Yes, you heard that right. The Family Man 2 trailer is all things action, drama, thrill and even comedy this time around. 

Newbie Samantha Akkineni enters the force of this complicated world with a mission and demands most of the attention with her impressive act in the gripping trailer. The creators call it 'hot and happening' Chennai as events unfold in the southern state while Srikant languishes in a 9 to 5 job. From marital tensions to mildly trolling his close friend 'JK', The Family Man 2 trailer is an exciting ride you want to witness right away. 

Check out The Family Man Season 2 trailer below: 

