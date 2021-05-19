  1. Home
The Family Man 2 Trailer Reaction: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's LIT act; Call Samantha Akkineni 'Terrific'

After a long wait, The Family Man season 2 trailer is finally out. Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni would be seen facing off in the new season of Raj & DK's web show. Here's how Twitter reacted to the trailer.
Fans of Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni cannot keep calm as the trailer of The Family Man season 2 is finally out and it surely has left everyone excited. The much awaited web show has a successful first season that featured Manoj as Srikant. Now, once again, he is back with a bang and well, this time it seems we will get to see a bit more of his family side in the season. But, another surprise seems to have come for audiences as South superstar Samantha is seen in a never seen before avatar. 

While the trailer was shared on Wednesday morning by the stars and makers, fans cannot stop raving about it on Twitter. Several users have been hailing Manoj's performance as Srikant. Many are even looking forward to seeing Samantha and Manoj faceoff as Raji and Srikant in the second season. A user wrote, "Brilliant as usual. Raising the bar of expectations with every season. Eagerly waiting for June 4 sir. Best wishes." Another wrote, "Finally trailer out!! Bahut hi zabardast tha trailer.. now waiting for the series to drop on 4th june..." Another praised the actors and wrote, "Maza aayega yaar 4 june ko Tysm  @BajpayeeManoj sir @Samanthaprabhu2 mam waiting for your fierce performance." 

Take a look at The Family Man 2 Twitter reactions:

Several users also questioned about the ending of the first season and expressed their excitement about the second season. While the first season ended on a cliffhanger about a gas leak in New Delhi, the second season seems to take Srikant's story to Chennai. Whatever the case maybe, fans are already stoked to see powerhouse performers on screen. 

Apart from Samantha and Manoj, the season will also star Sharad Kelkar, Priyamani and Sharib Hashmi. The web series is created by Raj and DK and it is all set to premiere on Prime Video on June 4. 

