The Family Man 2 Trailer: Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao & others laud Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha Akkineni's act

Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni are all set to take the audience on a thrilling ride with The Family Man season 2. As the trailer released today, actors like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Maniesh Paul and more praised the same.

Having waited for more than 2 years, fans of Manoj Bajpayee cannot keep calm as he is back as Srikant in The Family Man Season 2. This time, he is not alone as South star Samantha Akkineni also will be seen in the second season of the spy thriller web show. The Family Man 2 trailer was just released on Wednesday and well, it has begun to trend on social media. Even Manoj and Samanth's colleagues and friends like Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao and others have reacted to their performances in the trailer.

Taapsee took to social media to praise Manoj's act and expressed excitement to see Samantha on an OTT platform. She wrote, "So good! Sir u are outstanding ! and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look @rajndk." On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao summed up his review of The Family Man 2 trailer in one word. He called Manoj and Samantha starrer 'Mind Blowing'. On the other hand, Anubhav Sinha also lauded his friend Manoj in their native language.



Take a look at the Twitter celeb reaction to The Family Man 2 trailer:

So good! Sir u are outstanding !and @Samanthaprabhu2 can’t wait to see u on this new medium with this new look @rajndk https://t.co/27TDRZtrer — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 19, 2021

And the FAMILY MAN is back !!! @BajpayeeManoj bada intezaar karaya....par aaye toh dhamaake ke saath....cant wait to watch!!@SharadK7 all the best to the team!https://t.co/XOPTaMi7uZ — Maniesh Paul (@ManishPaul03) May 19, 2021

This is damn damn good hahaha :@BajpayeeManoj it is a sheer delight to watch you always in whatever form or format!! @rajndk u guys r on fire!!!

Well done! @Suparn https://t.co/ouVQhQunhY — Nikhil Dwivedi (@Nikhil_Dwivedi) May 19, 2021

Nikhil Dwivedi also was in awe of the performances in the trailer and wrote,"This is damn damn good hahaha @BajpayeeManoj it is a sheer delight to watch you always in whatever form or format!! @rajndk u guys r on fire!!! Well done! @Suparn." Maniesh Paul also was all praise for Manoj and his friend Sharad Kelkar in the same. He wrote, "And the FAMILY MAN is back !!! @BajpayeeManoj bada intezaar karaya....par aaye toh dhamaake ke saath....cant wait to watch!!@SharadK7 all the best to the team!" Danish Sait also praised the same.

The Family Man season 2 is all set to drop on June 4 on Prime Video. The season will star Manoj and Samantha in the lead as Srikant and Raji. On the other hand, it will have Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar reprise their roles from the first season. The web show is created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.

