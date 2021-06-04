The Family Man 2 Twitter Review: Manoj Bajpayee & Samantha floor audiences; Netizens 'can't wait for season 3'

After a long wait, The Family Man season 2 has released on Prime Video. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni in the lead, the show's Twitter review is in and well, fans are loving every bit of Raj & DK's show.

A highly awaited web show, The Family Man season 2, starring Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni has finally hit Prime Video and already has become the talk of the town. As Srikant aka Manoj's story goes forward and he moves into a new job to save his marriage, he continues to miss his full of action old job. The trailer of season 2 had hinted at Samantha being a worthy opponent as Raji to Srikant aka Manoj and his team including his friend JK aka Sharib Hashmi.

Now, as the series went live in Prime Video, many have already binged it in one night and have loved every bit of it. The excitement for the second season was evident after the trailer was released and now, it has reached its peak with the release of the second season. With the action taking Srikant's story to Chennai, several unanswered questions also were decoded in the new season. Several fans of the show have taken to Twitter and expressed that they are already looking forward to the third season of The Family Man.

A user wrote, "Damn!#TheFamilyManSeason2 is far better than S01Bold attempt @Samanthaprabhu2, As usual @BajpayeeManoj & all other tamil artists has equal space Gripping Screenplay @rajndk @sumank Cinematography & Music works well (superb)." Another wrote, "#TheFamilyManSeason2 Revolution, you guys are setting new standards of world class series @rajndk and @Suparn's direction is supreme.A web series of this kind and scale needs to be delicately handled and flawlessly executed. In this regard, the trio win hands down @BajpayeeManoj." Another user could not stop gushing about the series and wrote, "Just watched the family man season 2 and I loved it so much.. Cast, storyline and everything was just worth it.. And my Favourite @BajpayeeManoj he is too good.. One of the best actors.. amazing as always.."

Take a look:

Damn!#TheFamilyManSeason2 is far better than S01

Bold attempt @Samanthaprabhu2 , As usual @BajpayeeManoj & all other tamil artists has equal space

Gripping Screenplay @rajndk @sumank Cinematography & Music works well (superb) — (@thehari_3) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyManSeason2 Revolution, you guys are setting new standards of world class series @rajndk and @Suparn's direction is supreme.A web series of this kind and scale needs to be delicately handled and flawlessly executed. In this regard, the trio win hands down @BajpayeeManoj — SAURABH (@bhardwaz_saurab) June 4, 2021

Just watched the family man season 2 and I loved it so much..

Cast, storyline and everything was just worth it.. And my Favourite @BajpayeeManoj he is too good.. One of the best actors.. amazing as always.. #TheFamilyManSeason2 — JC (@U_Smile_Plz) June 4, 2021

#TheFamilyManSeason2@rajndk does it again. Lives up to all the hype and keeps us entertained throughout the end.@BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 Stunning — Sahil Ansari (@TheSahilAnsari) June 4, 2021

Just finished watching #TheFamilyManSeason2

I have no words to express my emotions right now.

Just loved it. Cannot wait for s3.@BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 — Mrs. CR7 (@itsmeashma) June 4, 2021

Finally The Wait is Over ,

I watched TFM SEASON 2. The series has created a storm just by the name

A Middle Class Guy Is a World Class Spy#SamanthaAkkineni #AmazonPrime #TheFamilyManOnPrime #TheFamilyManSeason2 @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 @rajndk @pillumani #TFM2 — Priyanshu Wasnik (@WasnikPriyanshu) June 4, 2021

Completed Watching.#TheFamilyManSeason2

The Best continuation that can get for the season 1.

Gripping screen play and some action scenes are good.@rajndk direction is on point.@BajpayeeManoj as usual lived in Srikant Tiwari character.@Samanthaprabhu2 did a superb job as Raji pic.twitter.com/mUfTKtDxFB — (@nani_SSMBfan) June 4, 2021

Just finished family man season 2. Mind-blowing acting by @BajpayeeManoj and @Samanthaprabhu2 too! Already waiting for season 3! Great job#TheFamilyManSeason2 — Kush Trivedi (@kushjtrivedi10) June 4, 2021

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of the show, Manoj had penned a long note and expressed how it was the most challenging project. He had also expressed gratitude to the makers of the show and even thanked the frontline workers who kept doing their work amid the pandemic. The Family Man 2 also stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar and Sharib Hashmi in pivotal roles. It is created by Raj and DK and is now streaming on Prime Video.

