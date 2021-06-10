The Family Man 2's Abhay Verma says he connected with Kalyan; Shares experience of working with Manoj Bajpayee

In a recent chat, The Family Man 2's actor Abhay Verma shared how he was able to nail his role as Kalyan & Salman in the second season. He also spoke up about working with Manoj Bajpayee.

Having left a lasting impression with The Family Man season 2, the 22-year-old actor Abhay Verma is on cloud nine. Essaying the role of Kalyan aka Salman in the series, Abhay's dual role seemed to have made an impact on audiences who have seen the show. From being the sweet guy as Kalyan who takes care of Manoj Bajpayee's on screen daughter to becoming Salman and kidnapping her, Abhay managed to leave everyone hooked. Now, in a recent chat, Abhay revealed who helped him nail the dual role and shared his take away from working with an experienced actor like Manoj.

In a chat with Mid-Day, Abhay said that it was the makers of The Family Man 2, Raj & DK and Suparn Varma who helped him nail his dual role of Kalyan and Salman. He credited them for his role and said, "It was because of their inputs that I was able to pull off the subtle differences between Kalyan and Salman." Further, on being asked about his own connection with the character, Abhay added that he connected with Kalyan. He said, "I connected with Kalyan; Salman is ruthless and malicious. My character is in constant conflict; should he follow the mission or his heart?."

Talking about his experience of working with Bajpayee, Abhay revealed the experienced actor's ability to switch on and off. He shared that before shooting a scene, Manoj was quite chatty and jolly. However, Abhay shared that once the camera was rolling, the actor changed completely. He said, "Before we were to shoot a scene, he was jolly and chatty. But as soon as the camera rolled, he transformed. As I am new to acting, I need 15 minutes before an intense scene to get the hang of it." He added that he hoped to have such an ability to shake off character like Manoj.

Meanwhile, recently, Abhay took to his Instagram handle to share a video message with everyone as he expressed his gratitude to all for the praise. He thanked the makers, the actors and the audiences for accepting his dual role of Kalyan and Salman.

