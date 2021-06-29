The Family Man 2's Uday Mahesh AKA Chellam sir photo bombs Sharad Kelkar and Priyamani’s PHOTO

Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Priyamani. The picture also featured Chellum Sir, photoshopped in the background.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s The Family Man 2 has received an overwhelming response from fans ever since the action thriller series came out on Amazon Prime. . The show also stars Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha. The series gained popularity for a lot of reasons. Due to the show’s intriguing plot and dumbfounding character development, the audiences have lauded the show and its makers.

One particular star that has caught everyone’s attention is Chellam sir. Uday Mahesh plays a supporting role of a retired member of the NIA who helps Srikant and other members come up with solutions in difficult situations. The actor went viral almost instantly shortly after the new season was released. Fans took over social media to make memes on the character and showered praises on his personality. Now, Sharad Kelkar took to his Instagram handle to share a picture with Priyamani. The picture also featured Chellum Sir, photoshopped in the background.

Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, "I hate photobombers but chellam sir I love you." Priyamani also took to the comments section to drop a few laughing emoticons.

Take a look:

In the past few weeks, several actors and actresses have lauded Uday Mahesh for the way he presented the character. Recently, actor Vicky Kaushal also took to the Instagram story to praise Chellam sir in a unique way. The Love Per Square Foot actor penned a short note to compare the intelligent and witty character to the browsing website Google.

