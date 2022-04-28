The Family Man 3, Paatal Lok 2, Mirzapur 3, Breathe 2 & more: Complete list of all 41 shows announced today

It is a great day for all web show lovers. There has been back to back announcements of all the upcoming series on Amazon Prime. Today at an event, hosted by Karan Johar for the OTT giant, there were as many as 41 new titles announced. From Mirzapur’s new season to Made In Heaven’s season 2, a lot of exciting projects have been announced. Only so that you do not have any trouble finding the list of names of the web shows announced, we have listed down all the names below.

Ae Watan Mere Watan

This one is a movie directed by Kanan Iyer.

Call Me Bae

Bae, a billionaire fashionista is disowned by her ultra-rich family, owing to a salacious scandal and for the first time in her life, has to fend for herself. The show stars Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, Rohit Nair.

India Love Project

As the name suggests this web show is a love story.

Adhura A supernatural thriller set in an elite boarding school which hides a secret so dark and dreadful, it will shake the very foundations of the school and the lives of everyone connected to it. The show stars Ishwak Singh, Rasika Dugal.

Bambai Meri Jaan

In his quest to clean the mean streets of Bombay from the rise of organised crime in post-Independence India, an honest cop puts everything on the line including the thing he wants to protect the most, his family. The show stars Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, Amyra Dastur.