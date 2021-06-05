The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary talks about the lack of medical infrastructure amid COVID 19

Web series star Shreya Dhanwanthary voiced her opinion on the state of the country amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Check out the details.

The second wave of Coronavirus has had a severe impact on the country’s present situation. The sudden spike in cases overburdened the health care sector and thousands of patients are battling the deadly virus. Amid the pandemic, several celebrities have amplified requests for resources on their social media handles and spoken about the importance of staying indoors during these unprecedented times. Now, in a recent interview, actress Shreya Dhanwanthary has voiced her opinion on how difficult the pandemic has been.

Shreya, who has starred in some of the most popular web shows like The Scam: 1992 and The Family Man, talked about how the second wave didn’t come as a surprise to her. In a chat with Hindustan Times, she explained that the way the pandemic was ‘handled’ shocked her. The actress pointed at the lack of medical aid amid these trying times. “Even today, we haven’t had anyone come and talk about the lack of medical infrastructure and facilities,” she added. The actress expressed that due to the prolonged pandemic, there has been a fear of the third wave of Covid-19.

Shreya also spoke on the importance of everyone to get vaccinated amid these difficult times. The actress elaborated that the only way to avoid the third wave of Coronavirus is if the entire country got their jab of the vaccine. “We’re not going to be able to avoid a third way until the whole country is vaccinated. It doesn’t matter if I get my two shots,” she said.

Credits :Hindustan Times

