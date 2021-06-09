The Family Man fame Sunny Hinduja says if COVID 19 happened years ago he’d be in a ‘hand to mouth situation’

In a recent interview, actor Sunny Hinduja opened up about the rise in mental health concerns amid the prolonged Coronavirus pandemic. Take a look.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, citizens have faced tremendous difficulty. From the unavailability of adequate medical aid to the sudden spike of cases, the country has been in a loop of challenges. The frontline workers have put their lives at risk to save lives and numerous people have lost their jobs. Most actors and actresses from the entertainment industry have come forward to share how difficult it has been for them to fulfill their work responsibilities during the prolonged pandemic.

Now, actor Sunny Hinduja has opened up about the rising mental health concerns amid the Coronavirus pandemic and emphasized the importance of taking care of it during these unprecedented times. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor expressed his gratitude for being in a ‘better state’ now. He explained that if the pandemic happened a few years ago, he’d have barely any means to survive. “If this situation had happened some years ago, I would have also been in a hand-to-mouth situation,” he said. The actor added that the pandemic has been a setback for a lot of people.

The actor, who has previously worked in projects including Aspirants, The Family Man, and season 2 of Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare, said that amid these trying times, people have been finding it hard to take care of their mental health. During the conversation, he urged everyone facing any difficulty to reach out to people. “I am saddened and I am in touch with many, as some of them live alone and are not working,” he concluded.

Credits :Hindustan Times

