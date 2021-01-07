The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee set to return on 12 February, Samantha Akkineni joins the chase

To top the big news of The Family Man season 2 releasing on 12 February the makers announced that well known actress Samantha Akkineni will be joining the cast.

After more than a year's wait, there's some big news for fans in store of the much beloved Amazon Prime series The Family Man. The streaming platform had earlier announced that a sequel is in the works and has now officially dropped the teaser of The Family Man season two. Manoj Bajpayee is all set to return as Srikant Tiwari along with Priya Mani who plays the role of his wife.

Season one of The Family Man was a massive hit and fans have been anticipating with bated breath for the second season. To top this big news, the makers announced that there will be a brand new face joining the cast. Well know South actress Samantha Akkineni will be joining the chase this time around.

The Family Man season two teaser served as a warning of sorts as it said, "This Time no one will be safe." Created by Raj & DK, The Family Man will also see actors such as Scam 1992's Shreya Dhanwanthary, Darshan Kumaar, Sharad Kelkar and Gul Panag in action.

Releasing the teaser, the offiicial Amazon Prime Video handle tweeted, "Srikant mission ke peeche aur villain Srikant ke peeche! #TheFamilyManOnPrime, February 12! @SrikantTFM @BajpayeeManoj @Samanthaprabhu2 @Priyamani6 @sharibhashmi @shreya_dhan13 @rajndk @Suparn @hinduja_sunny @DarshanKumaar @SharadK7 @vedantsinha411 @RavindraVijay1 @mimegopi."

Take a look at The Family Man Season 2 teaser:

For the unversed, The Family Man tells the story of a middle-class man, Srikant Tiwari, who works for a special cell of the National Investigation Agency. The series plots Srikant's tight-rope walk as he struggles to strike a balance between his secretive low paying - high-stakes job and being a husband and father.

