The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni join thrilling chase; Trailer out on Jan 19

The most awaited teaser of The Family Man season 2 has finally released. The show's season 1 received a good response from the viewers. For a very long time, fans were waiting for the second season. The second season is also the talk of the town as it will feature South beauty Samantha Akkineni. She will be debuting on the digital platform with this show. The makers have also announced the release date of the trailer. It will be out on January 19, 2021.

Amazon Prime released the 66-second video on its Twitter handle and wrote, “Can we count you guys in for this new TASC? #TheFamilyManOnPrime, trailer out on January 19!” The video clip starts with Manoj’s wife trying to call him, but he is not picking the call. His children are also missing him and asking him why he has disappeared all of sudden. In other scenes, Manoj’s team is also trying to reach him but all in vain. They leave messages for him, but he does not respond.

The video further shows Manoj Bajpayee during his mission and pointing a gun at someone. And then Samantha is introduced. Her look was kept secret. It is the first time that she is seen in the show.