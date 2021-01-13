  1. Home
  2. entertainment

The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni join thrilling chase; Trailer out on Jan 19

The teaser shows Manoj Bajpayee’s team need him for a new mission. Viewers finally got to see Samantha Akkineni’s look
14280 reads Mumbai Updated: January 13, 2021 01:30 pm
The Family Man Season 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni join thrilling chase; Trailer out on Jan 19
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The most awaited teaser of The Family Man season 2 has finally released. The show's season 1 received a good response from the viewers. For a very long time, fans were waiting for the second season. The second season is also the talk of the town as it will feature South beauty Samantha Akkineni. She will be debuting on the digital platform with this show. The makers have also announced the release date of the trailer. It will be out on January 19, 2021.

Amazon Prime released the 66-second video on its Twitter handle and wrote,  “Can we count you guys in for this new TASC? #TheFamilyManOnPrime, trailer out on January 19!” The video clip starts with Manoj’s wife trying to call him, but he is not picking the call. His children are also missing him and asking him why he has disappeared all of sudden. In other scenes, Manoj’s team is also trying to reach him but all in vain. They leave messages for him, but he does not respond.

The video further shows Manoj Bajpayee during his mission and pointing a gun at someone. And then Samantha is introduced. Her look was kept secret. It is the first time that she is seen in the show.

Watch the teaser here

The season also stars Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, VipinKumar A Sharma, Seema Biswas, Asif Sattar Basra, Shahab Ali, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Mime Gopi, N Alagamperumal, Anandsami, Abhay Verma. The show will start streaming on February 12.

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni spills the beans about The Family Man 2 as she completes dubbing for it

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Amazon Prime Twitter

You may like these
The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee set to return on 12 February, Samantha Akkineni joins the chase
Bhonsle Twitter Review: Twitterati hail Manoj Bajpayee's acting as a retired cop & call it a masterclass film
EXCLUSIVE: Manoj Bajpayee on Mrs Serial Killer getting mixed reviews: Conflicts of opinion are bound to happen
Shahid Kapoor watches Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man amid lockdown; Says ‘Really enjoyed it’
Netflix CONFIRMS The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys franchises coming to an end in 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Dino Morea on Saif Ali Khan's performance in Tandav: When you say action, you see a fine actor