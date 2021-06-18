The Family Man star Priyamani recalls Shah Rukh Khan gave her 300 rupees during Chennai Express shoot

Priyamani made a guest appearance in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Chennai Express alongside Shah Rukh Khan for the song One Two Three Four Get on the Dance Floor.

Priyamani portrays the character of Suchi in The Family Man. She plays Manoj Bajpayee’s wife, who has been going through the conundrums of her life considering that her marriage is failing as she is burdening herself with a mystery around her being in Lonavala. She has been praised tremendously for her performance by the audience. In a recent chat with Zoom, Priyamani recalled an interesting anecdote regarding her short stint in 2013 blockbuster ‘Chennai Express'. Priyamani had made a guest appearance in the film to perform on the song ‘One Two Three Four Get on the Dance Floor’.

Recalling the wonderful time she had with superstar Shah Rukh Khan shooting the song, she said, “He made me extremely comfortable right from day one - from the time I met him - I reached a day before we started the shoot. Right from that time till the time we finished the shoot, he has been an absolute sweetheart. He has taken care of all of us so well. So much so, that in between, we played ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ on his iPad. He gave me 300 rupees which I still have with me in my wallet. He just makes you feel comfortable. He is such a sweet guy and as I said, he is one of the biggest superstars we have in our country. "

Priyamani further spoke about SRK’s work ethic and how dedicatedly he would rehearse every step with the assistant choreographers. “A man of his stature need not do that but that shows his humility and how humble he is and you know that he is so hardworking. And that is what makes me like him even more,” said Priyamani.

