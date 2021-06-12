The Family Man star Priyamani received comments on her skin colour, was body shamed on social media

Priyamani, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee's on-screen wife in The Family Man, was body-shamed on social media. Check out the details.

The second season of the popular web series The Family Man received a great response from the show’s viewers. Priyamani, who played the role of Manoj Bajpayee's on screen wife in the series, was lauded for her exceptional performance in both installments of the OTT series. While the star received compliments for her work on various social media sites, she was also body shamed and people commented on the colour of her skin. In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actress opened up about her experience.

During the chat, the actress explained that she had gained weight and would ‘look bigger’ in the photos shared on Instagram. She said that people on the internet used to call her ‘fat’ earlier and now when she has lost weight, they are still commenting on her weight. “Being on the bigger side or being on the smaller side, it is each person to himself,” she added. Amid the interview, the actress also shared that she received comments on the colour of her skin. She explained that her social media posts were filled with comments like 'Oh you're looking black, you're looking dark.'

Responding to the same, the actress gave an empowering and bold response. "I said, 'Look, what is wrong, even if I am a dark-skinned person, first of all, change your opinion, don't call anybody black because black is beautiful,” she voiced her opinion. Before making her Hindi film debut with Raavan, the actress starred in numerous Tamil, Malayalam, and Telugu movies.

Also Read| The Family Man 3 to Special OPS, Asur 2: Indian web series we can't wait to release

Credits :Bollywood Bubble

Share your comment ×