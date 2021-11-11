Famous K pop couple HyunA and Dawn already engaged? Find out

On November 11, Dawn shared a beautiful picture of a ring on his ring finger along with emoticons of diamonds on Instagram. Fans are now speculating that he might be teasing his engagement with HyunA. Previously, rumours of their marriage surfaced when a video of HyunA catching a bouquet at her stylist's wedding was released on October 24. HyunA also shared images of the two singers in wedding-inspired outfits on social media.

In the sweet pictures, the couple can be seen sporting colour coordinated outfits, looking very much in love together. Dawn and Hyuna were both a part of CUBE Entertainment's repertoire of artists. Dawn, then known as E'Dawn was part of the boy group Pentagon, releasing nine EPs in both Korean and Japanese before he departed from CUBE Entertainment in 2018. HyunA was part of the girl group 4Minute, under the same agency. After Dawn announced his relationship with HyunA in August 2018, CUBE Entertainment announced he would be absent from Pentagon's upcoming activities. Subsequently, On September 13, it was announced that CUBE had terminated Dawn and Hyuna's contracts, citing that they were unable to maintain trust with them. The duo eventually signed with PSY's P NATION the next year!

On September 9, HyunA and Dawn joined hands to release their collaborative EP '1+1=1'. The EP consists of four tracks, including the title track 'Ping Pong'. On September 18 KST, HyunA and DAWN's 'PING PONG' music video has officially surpassed 10 million views on YouTube. 'PING PONG' is the title track of the duo's first collaborative EP '1+1=1', and is a moombahton dance track. It expresses the experience of a couple who fell in love in a vibrant, energetic way.

You can check out the photos below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Watch: HyunA and DAWN be each other’s L.O.V.E in ‘PING PONG’ music video

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.