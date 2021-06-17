Famous Korean rapper BLOO marks his comeback with a seductive track for his latest LP, BLOO IN WONDERLAND 2

Watch the title track of the rap phenomenon BLOO's LP, BLOO IN WONDERLAND 2 and know more about the Korean superstar rapper here.

BLOO, the Korean rap phenomenon is finally back. After shaking the world with his hit song 'Downtown Baby' in 2020, which was both a critical and a commercial hit, the 26-year-old singer is back with another LP that is bound to make fans' hearts soar. The rapper is famous for his distinctive hip hop tone and is one of the biggest names in the Korean hip hop industry.

The rapper and singer released his highly-awaited first ful-length album 'BLOO IN WONDERLAND 2', a continuation of the first part released in 2018, today, on June 17. The album consists of 13 tracks, with many showcasing his musical evolution. His lead single 'Come and Kiss Me' is silky and as seductive as anything. The music video is layered with dark red and green undertones, complimenting the sultry lyrics.

After his highly addictive single 'Downtown Baby' received immense success, BLOO finally got the time to shine in mainstream fame with a large following of fans. ‘BLOO IN WONDERLAND 2’ is the artists' most ambitious and accomplished project till date as his versatility and signature melody flows through listeners' ears like water.

Recently, BLOO was also a part of the global hit 'Astronaut in The Ocean's Korean version with his label, UNCUTPOINT teammates Loopy and Owen.

Check out the music video of 'Come and Kiss Me' here:

Have you listened to BLOO IN WONDERLAND 2? What are your thoughts on it? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :UNCUTPOINT

