Fan Power: TREASURE’s first lightstick pre orders sell out in 2 hours; YG shares 2nd round of pre order dates

In a powerful move, TREASURE MAKERS made the first official lightstick of TREASURE sell out in just a couple of hours! Check out more details about it here.
TREASURE official lightstick TREASURE's first-ever official lightstick. (Pic Courtesy: YG Entertainment)
YG Entertainment’s newest boy group, TREASURE has become extremely popular, considering they debuted only in January of last year. The group gained attention with the YG reality show Treasure Box, from which 12 members were selected to debut as ‘TREASURE’. On June 21, the agency unveiled the group’s first-ever official lightstick and opened pre-orders on Weverse Shop for the same. 

 

The moment the lightstick was released, it saw an incredible response from the TREASURE MAKERS (their fandom). Twitter was abuzz with fans posting screenshots of how the lightstick sold out even before they could get their hands on it. The lightsticks reportedly sold out within just two hours of its release. YG Entertainment released a statement announcing prepping up for the second round of pre-orders. They said, “We are preparing additional productions due to the flooding interest and requests from domestic and international fans. Sales in other online and offline stores overseas are scheduled to open on the 28th." They also posted a tweet stating that the second round of orders start from today, June 22 from 2 PM KST.

 

Check out the tweet below: 

 

 

 

TREASURE’s lightstick looks like a jewel or a diamond atop a stick. It resembles the concept of TREASURE, as an opaque box protects a blue diamond in it. It also has a unique feature where fans can open the top case (the outer box) and fill it with jewels, giving fans an opportunity to add their personal touch. It also has live reaction light mode, and other different light settings. 

 

Also Read: A rapper, a dancer, upcoming king of duality: Here’s your guide to TREASURE’s birthday boy Haruto

 

Have you pre-ordered TREASURE’s lightstick? Share your thoughts about it with us in the comments below!

