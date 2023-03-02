Fan turns collaborator: BTS’ J-Hope to team up with idol J Cole for On The Street; SUGA reacts

BTS’ J-Hope will be releasing his latest single ‘On The Street’ this Friday. While fans were already excited for the artist’s latest project, their enthusiasm has now been fueled by the news of a collaboration between J-Hope and his idol J Cole. J-Hope has looked at J Cole as an inspiration for a long time. Let’s take a look at BTS’ J-Hope's decade-long journey from being a fan of J Cole to actually working with him.

Inspiration from J Cole

Inspired by J Cole’s debut album Cole World, BTS’ J-Hope titled his first album Hope World. This inspiration however was not new-found but had long been there. BTS’ 2014 debut studio album ‘Dark and Wild’ had a track titled Hip Hop Phile where J-Hope can be heard referring to J Cole as someone who inspired him to write. After almost a decade of looking up to one of his favorite artists and working his way up to international stardom, J-Hope has finally moved from a fan to a collaborator. The following lines from the song make J-Hope’s fondness for American rapper and record producer J Cole quite evident.

Hope, hope world

Before I made my own world, Cole world

Ever since he on Friday nights

I got inspiration and wrote

On the Street teaser and SUGA’s reaction

On The Street is being looked at as a gift from J-Hope to his fans before his upcoming military enlistment. While the track is all set to release on March 3, 2023, an interesting teaser video has taken the internet by storm. In the teaser video, J-Hope can be seen standing next to American rapper and record producer J Cole as they both look into oblivion. The brain behind On The Street’s writing and composition is none other than BTS’ J-Hope.

While the song’s teaser has been met with an overwhelming response, it's not just fans who are celebrating this collaboration, band mate SUGA has also commented on the official teaser. He can be seen lauding the fiery collaboration with his comment ‘Double Jay’ with a fire emoji on J-Hope’s latest post.

