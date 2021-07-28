Fanclub names for rookie groups cignature and EPEX announced; Find out

Fandom names hold a special place in the heart of any artist and are often considered as important as their own name. Addressing your fans and interacting with them on a regular basis is a basic action all artists take part in. So it is another milestone step in their career to set a name. K-pop is known for taking up very meaningful fandom names, spending weeks and months, even years in some cases, on choosing the best ones.

Two such rookie groups have now settled down on a name to call their fans with. EPEX and cignature have announced the fandom names! Drum rolls, please! cignature fans, you have been named ‘Signfan’. Any EPEX fan will now be called by the ‘ZENITH’.

The two rookie groups, both from C9 Entertainment, announced the happy news to all awaiting fans on 27 July.

For cignature, the group which is managed by J9 Entertainment, a subsidiary of C9 Entertainment, the fanclub name was announced on their official social media accounts. ‘Signfan’ is the name given to the pens used by Korean celebrities to make their autographs. And as the group explained, ‘Signfan stands for the fans who love the 'Signies' who will be the signatures of the music industry.' You can check out the announcement below.

As for EPEX, the day marked their 50 days since debuting on 8 June. The group decided to celebrate the important day by announcing their fanclub name through a live broadcast on the group’s official VLive channel. Members Mu and Keum were not present on the special live as they were resting after taking a vaccine dose. They announced the fanclub name as ‘ZENITH’ and explained the reason behind it. ‘ZENITH’, their fans, is the point where the 8 members come together.

We wish a long and happy fanclub journey to both the groups and their fans.

