Fanletter, Please star Yoon Bak ties knot with girlfriend Kim Su Bin; Park Gyu Young, Choi Sooyoung attend

Fanletter, Please actor Yoon Bak, and model Kim Su Bin got married on September 2. The two confirmed their marriage in May and finally tied the knot in September. Many Korean celebrities and actors attended the ceremony and sent well wishes to the couple.

Yoon Bak tied the knot with girlfriend Kim Su Bin

Previously the agency of the Forecasting Love and Weather actor and YG KPLUS, the management of model Kim Su Bin confirmed their marriage plans. On September 2, the two stars embarked on a new journey as a couple together. Many people who attended the ceremony congratulated them on Instagram and shared some beautiful moments. Co-actress Choi Sooyoung who led the show Fanletter, Please with Yoon Bak also attended the wedding as she congratulated the couple through Instagram Stories. Park Gyu Young and Yoon Bak were seen together in the KBS Drama special The Tuna and The Dolphin (2018) and the actress also took to Instagram to congratulate the actor with a clip of them walking down the aisle.

Yoon Bak reshared all the small moments captured by the guests in his stories and bride Kim Su Bin also expressed her gratitude for all the well wishes and love the couple had received. She shared a picture where candles surrounded her and Yoon Bak's photos and captioned it, "We would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to every one of our guests who came forward to wish us well on our wedding as well as to everyone who sent their best wishes from afar. I'll live well without forgetting my gratitude."

About Yoon Bak and Kim Su Bin

Yoon Bak is a South Korean actor known for his roles in K-dramas like Introvert Boss, Radio Romance, Legal High, Birthcare Center, You Are My Spring, Forecasting Love and Weather, and many more. He recently played the role of a probation officer who protected Chun Woo Hee in the K-drama Delightfully Deceitful. Meanwhile, Kim Su Bin is a 1993-born model with striking visuals who is currently under the management of YG KPLUS.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Actor Yoon Bak and model Kim Su Bin’s agencies reveal THIS as marriage date