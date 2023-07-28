Fans ask BTS' Jungkook 'what are we' as shirtless live video causes hysteria; Seven singer banters with Jimin

Jungkook of BTS went live again just after a day on July 28, KST, leaving fans in awe. The BTS member comes live often but it was not the same this time, his shirtless live took over the internet as fans can not seem to stop talking about it. Furthermore, The Seven singer is also seen amusingly making jokes with his fellow member Jimin.

Jungkook's shirtless live video

BTS' Jungkook surprised fans this time with his unique style of going live. Yes, Fans have seen Jungkook fall asleep during a live session before but never shirtless, they said you never really know what could happen in Jungkook's live video. When fans asked the singer if he really was shirtless this time he replied that he was shirtless but he would not show them. Jungkook's shirtless in bed live made fans go into a meltdown as they asked him "What are we?". While fans were going feral over the video Jungkook joined by teasing them a little. 5 million fans who watched Jungkook flex his muscles and tattoos had a field day praying for their sanity.

Jungkook and Jimin's friendly banter

Jungkook was on a live session and Jimin decided to be an audience, in the comments. When Jungkook saw Jimin's comments he got excited to see his brother watching his live video. Jimin asked Jungkook if he was waking up at the time and Jungkook replied, "No I'm going to sleep now". Jimin witnessed fans going crazy over shirtless Jungkook in a blanket. When fans asked him to take the blanket off, Jungkook teased them by asking, "Can you handle it?". Jimin replied, "Someone like me can definitely handle it". Jungkook later said that his body was not in good shape. Jungkook asked Jimin if they should do a live video together, it seemed the Seven singer was all ready to go meet his fellow member. Jimin asked him to complete his promotions well and that he would go to him later. Jungkook did his best to convince Jimin for a live video together as he read requests sent by fans in the comments. This small chit-chat between Jimin and Jungkook went viral making fans anticipate them on a live video together.

