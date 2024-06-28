BLACKPINK’s Lisa made her solo comeback with the single ROCKSTAR, and also released the music video for it. However, a funny instance occurred during the live countdown, which turned into a memorable moment. One of the employees from the artist’s team forgot to mute the channel and it was audible by the entire fanbase.

Lisa's team member forgets to mute the microphone during live countdown

On June 28, 2024, Lisa from BLACKPINK released her much anticipated single ROCKSTAR along with the phenomenal music video. However, minutes before the premiere, the official YouTube channel held a live countdown where fans could wait for the song’s release.

One of the employees of the artist’s team was responsible for looking over the entire ordeal so that it ran smoothly. The person mistakenly forgot to turn the microphone off and their voice could be heard by the entire fanbase. Nearly 7000 fans were on the live countdown and the employee kept talking unaware of the situation.

Nevertheless, another employee informed the person that the fans could hear him and quickly muted the audio. The accident turned into a funny moment and the fans found it extremely funny. It quickly turned into a social media discussion and everyone joined in to laugh at the incident.

Watch ROCKSTAR music video

More about Lisa Manoban

Lisa’s ROCKSTAR music video was extremely well received by fans, and it garnered 17 million views within 10 hours of its release. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency. The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024. Additionally, she is set to appear in the popular HBO series titled The White Lotus for the third season.

