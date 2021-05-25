  1. Home
Fans compare Virat Kohli’s quarantine look to the professor from ‘Money Heist’ as the PIC goes viral

An image of Indian skipper Virat Kohli is going viral allegedly from his quarantine days where his look is uncannily similar to the professor from Money Heist. Scroll further to see the image.
Money Heist is certainly one of the most loved shows on the OTT and its last season will arrive in two volumes. Season 5 volume one will premiere on 3 September followed by volume two on December 3. Virat Kohli has been recently involved with the Money Heist in a rather intriguing way. An image has been going viral on social media where Virat Kohli is sporting a unique look with a big beard, thick hair, and glasses. The image has an uncanny similarity to the world-famous professor from ‘Money Heist’. The professor sports a similar look in the show and fans are having fun with the comparison.

The image looks to have been photoshopped in order to make Virat’s face look a little more like the professor. Fans have responded in the funniest way with one of them writing, “Professor first look from Trophy Heist. Releasing June 18.” Another user wrote, “Virat Kohli looks like that engineer from a service based company who plays Woh Lamhe on guitar to impress girls, has a long running account on all the local cigarette shops, and goes out of the house wearing boxer shorts.” Some users on Twitter assumed that it is Virat’s look from the upcoming World Test Championship where India will play New Zealand on June 18. 

A user eventually pointed out the original source of the image where Virat is sitting in one of the sponsored partnership deal advertisements with an E-commerce website. This image was picked up by someone who eventually doctored it to look like the professor.

