Fans debunk Song Da Eun’s recent video ‘hinting’ at BTS’ Jimin relationship: ‘Attention seeking’

BTS member Jimin previously confirmed being in a relationship with variety star and actor Song Da Eun, who had been insinuating about it for years now. While many denied that they were dating, many ‘couple items’ and clips from their supposed time together were shared by the variety star online. Now, it seems that despite admitting that they had broken up and haven’t been connected in many years, new ‘evidence’ is making its way to the internet. Fans have begun appreciating Jimin’s statement and have denounced the new hints, alleging a continued relationship.

From the home entrance to the same dolls: Jimin and Song Da Eun’s common items explored

Recently, a new video popped in on Song Da Eun’s alleged social media account where she showed Christmas decor at her place. From snow-covered trees to ornaments, the clip was truly in the spirit of the holiday season. But keen-eyed netizens spotted much more in the video, marking similarities between some of the objects from her and Jimin’s home. One of them was a set of dolls that the singer recently shared as a part of his decor, and clarified that it was a gift from fellow member J-Hope. Back then, the BTS member revealed during the livestream that he previously kept the dolls outside his house but brought them back in one day after getting scared.

Now the same dolls were spotted in Song Da Eun’s video, and a few began connecting the dots, even speculating that they were still together, contradicting the agency’s earlier clarification of the two not having met in a long time. However, fans of Jimin were quick to share that any common items, including the dolls and ornaments, could be a mere coincidence or even something from the past. They added that the videos seemed old, especially considering the similar house entrance, emphasizing BIGHIT MUSIC’s words that they had not spoken in many years.

Many even allege that the two had probably been living in the same apartment building back then, considering Song Da Eun’s recent claims of facing financial difficulties.

