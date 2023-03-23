Fans demand answers by trending 'where is fromis_9' on social media as K-pop group continues to be inactive

Girl group fromis_9 was formed under CJ E&M Entertainment in 2017 via South Korean survival training show ‘Idol School’. The group originally had nine members Roh Ji Sun, Song Ha Young, Lee Na Gyung, Park Ji Won, Lee Sae Rom, Lee Chae Young, Lee Seo Yeon, Baek Ji Heon and Jang Gyu Ri. Former member Jang Gyu Ri ended her contract with the group almost a year after the group was acquired by Pledis Entertainment. The group got its name from Idol School’s official website where netizens recommended fromis_9 as the best suitable option for the girls.

The group first debuted under Stone Music Entertainment in the year 2018. Shortly after, it was revealed that the group’s management was transferred to Off the Record Entertainment. Off the Record Entertainment was a new label that had been started by Stone Music itself. Thereafter the group was co-managed by Stone Music and Off The Record. Finally in 2021, it was announced that the group’s management would be transferred to Pledis Entertainment. Pledis Entertainment manages some really popular K-pop acts including SEVENTEEN and After School.

While eight out nine members of fromis_9 decided to draft new contracts with Pledis Entertainment, former member Jang Gyu Ri chose to stick to her original contract with her previous managing agency. Since the said contract was meant to last for just one more, in 2022 it was reported that Jang Gyu Ri would soon be departing from the group. Starting July 31, 2023, fromis_9 became an eight-member girl group.

‘Where is fromis_9?’ trends on Twitter

While it is common for group members to part ways with their groups in K-pop, fans got concerned about their favourite girl group when Pledis Entertainment announced the unprecedented hiatus for group members Lee Sae-rom and Lee Seo-yeon. The company stated health reasons as the cause behind the said hiatus. Fans have also accused Pledis Entertainment of unfair treatment towards fromis_9. Fans claim that the company has held back from supporting the group on multiple occasions. Many fans have also been why the girls have been inactive everywhere in the last few weeks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Throwback: When actors Min Namkoong and Lee Jun Ho won the best couple award at KBS Drama Awards 2017