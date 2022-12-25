Fans excited as SHINee's Taemin announces military discharge countdown; Posts a story

Military service is mandatory for all able-bodied men in South Korea, and celebrities are no exception. As a result, many K-pop stars, including members of SHINee, have had to temporarily halt their careers in order to fulfill their military service obligations. SHINee's Taemin enlisted in the military on May 31, 2021, and since then, Shawols (SHINee's fanbase name) have been impatiently awaiting his return. There was no precise release date for Taemin's discharge revealed following his enlistment in the military. SHINee members Onew , Key , and Minho also served in the military and completed their obligations.

On December 25, 2022, Taemin took to Instagram as he posted a story announcing the countdown for his military discharge. He recently took to his personal Instagram account to share an update with his fans. He posted a photo of his cat Kkong, along with videos of the feline chasing bubbles, and included a caption wishing his fans a Merry Christmas. In the update, Taemin also asked his fans how they were doing and advised them to dress warmly in the cold weather.

However, it was a small detail in the top right corner of the Instagram post that really caught the attention of Taemin's fans. The countdown to his official military discharge date, which is set for April 4, 2023, had begun, and fans could see the ‘D-100’ countdown in the corner of the post. This news was especially significant for Taemin's fans, known as ‘Shawols,’ who have been eagerly awaiting his return after his military service. Taemin enlisted in the military in the mid-to-late 20s, in accordance with the mandatory service requirement. His discharge date marks the end of his 18-month service period.