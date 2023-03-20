Fans get emotional as GOT7’s Youngjae and BamBam perform group song Hard Carry with TNX at KCON Thailand

Our GOT7 dreams are becoming a reality. On March 19, famous soloists and GOT7 members Youngjae and BamBam surprised the fans of the group as they joined the boy group TNX on the stage. What awaited them brought happy tears to the eyes of many fans who had been waiting for this moment.

Youngjae and BamBam’s Hard Carry

They began performing GOT7’s 2016 release ‘Hard Carry’ which has been one of the most famous songs by the septet. Youngjae and BamBam who were a part of the lineup at KCON Thailand as solo performers left the audience in shock and tears giving an ode to their days of performing as a group at events. They not only did the flamboyant dance steps that the group is known for but also sang the song surprising everyone with their voice. Sneaking glances at each other during the song, Youngjae and BamBam were successful in bringing this night to a special point alongside PNATION’s TNX who grooved along with them to the hit number.

At a time when the members have all taken to different agencies but have managed to come together just for their fans, this performance served all the more special. Looking at them doing the choreography of the song in front of thousands at the IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center where 2023 KCON Thailand was being held, it was indeed an unforgettable moment for the group that had gone against all odds to stay together to the end. Youngjae and BamBam stuck by each other right until the event was completed, even bidding goodbye alongside each other and bowing together.

About GOT7

Formed by JYP Entertainment and debuting in January 2014, Jay B, Mark, Jackson, Jinyoung, Youngjae, BamBam, and Yugyeom departed the agency in 2021 following the expiration of their contract. The group bought the rights to their name and have continued to stay together, even releasing an album. GOT7 has always enjoyed a large audience in Thailand thanks to it being member BamBam’s homeland, and have visited the country multiple times. This performance was special not just for the fans but also for the members who promised to return together one day.