Fans in online community are excited for SM artists’ comeback lineup in the upcoming months of 2021

SM’s artists have been dropping teasers and announcements for their comebacks in the second half of 2021 and netizens are eagerly awaiting the confirmations while they speculate the dates. In an online forum, one of the netizens has meticulously noted down the confirmed and uncertain dates of SM artists’ possible comebacks beginning from June itself. The lineup involves NCT Dream, NCT 127, EXO’s D.O and Kai, aespa, Taeyeon, SHINee’s Key and Onew, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun and sub unit D&E, and Red Velvet.

NCT Dream will be releasing a repackaged album called ‘Hello Future’ which will have three new tracks with the title track of the same name. The group had made a long-awaited comeback with the first full length album ‘Hot Sauce’ which became a double-million seller album, gaining them several accolades. Hello Future will be a repackage of Hot Sauce. On the other hand, NCT 127 is being speculated to have a mini album or full album comeback in the upcoming months of 2021. The band recently dropped the single ‘Save’ in collaboration with the independent record label Amoeba Culture. People are thinking that WayV might also have some activities and a new NCT subunit could also be announced. Fans are overwhelmed with the possibilities and request SM to not release everything together.

After SHINee’s comeback with Don’t Call Me and Taemin’s military enlistment, SHINee’s Key and Onew are also likely to have solo comebacks in July and September respectively. EXO just made a successful and highly hoped-for comeback with a special album ‘Don’t Fight the Feeling’ that has sold over a million copies already. It marked the return of members D.O and Xiumin after they came back from military enlistment as well as Lay who was on a long hiatus. The album was also special because both Chanyeol and Baekhyun, who have just begun their military enlistment, are present in it. It is predicted that the group’s renowned vocalist D.O could make a solo comeback in summer while Kai will also be back.

After a hair color change, fans already foresaw Taeyeon’s comeback which was confirmed by SM later. Along with her, Red Velvet was also confirmed to have a highly-anticipated summer comeback in August with a mini or full album. This will be a music release from them as a whole group since 2019’s ‘Psycho’. SM’s new girl group ‘aespa’ is going to follow up their ongoing success streak of ‘Next Level’ with a possible new album. The futuristic rookie group has already started breaking records with the new single ‘Next Level’ reaching 100 million views in just 32 days from release. Meanwhile, Super Junior’s Kyuhyun is coming back with a solo single on July 5 whereas the subunit D&E (Donghae&Eunhyuk) might be back with a full album on a date that is yet to be announced.

