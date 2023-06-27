Fans react as SHINee's Jonghyun has references in group's latest album HARD

SHINee released its 8th album HARD on June 26, 2023, and fans unveil different references about the late member Jonghyun. This album opened the drawer of nostalgia and sweet memories left by Jonghyun for the fans as they listen to the song Gravity on SHINee's HARD. Fans say that this album reminds them that SHINee will always be 5 member group including Jonghyun.

SHINee's Gravity for Jonghyun

Gravity starts with Blue Night as SHINee remembers the radio show Blue Night Radio, which was hosted by Jonghyun. Fans pointed out that this show was very engaging and Jonghyun developed a great connection with the listeners during the 3 years he spent on this show. Gravity, a soul-stirring song was written by Choi Jiyun and singer-songwriter JUNNY.

End of a Day

Further, the group slightly mentioned End of a Day, a single from Jonghyun's collection of his songs called JONGHYUN the Collection "Story Op. 1" in the song Gravity. End of a Day is a song that fans hold dear to their hearts since this song was based on his personal experiences that he wanted to share with his fans. Fans say that their hearts are full of all these hints indicating their beloved idol Jonghyun.

Blue Bird Radio

Fans also observed that Gravity also included the lyrics YOU & I which again referred to the song U & I by Jonghyun as this represented the connection between Jonghyun and his listeners from the Blue Bird Radio show. Jonghyun's connection with his fans on the radio show was like a close friend who knows no secret.

Jonghyun and The Moon

The last reference SHINee made about him by adding moonlight to the lyrics. Fans connected the dots as they know how much Jonghyun admired the moon. He wrote his solo song MOON and SERENE 6.23 for SHINee as he was fascinated by the moon. Fans could not fail to notice this as they called Jonghyun to be their MOON. A whirlpool of emotions came along as SHAWOLs recognise the reference about Jonghyun and SHINee slightly hinting about the main vocalist in the song Gravity.

