Fans react to BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s effortless flirting in The White Lotus season 3; say ‘She’s a natural’

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is constantly grabbing attention with her acting skills in the HBO series The White Lotus Season 3, and fans are all for it. The K-pop singer-turned-actress made her acting debut in the Emmy Award-winning show's third instalment. She plays the role of Mook, a receptionist at a luxurious hotel in Thailand.

Apart from playing a health guru, her character is romantically involved with one of the resort’s security guards, Gaitok (played by Tayme Thapthimthong). Now, netizens simply can’t stop raving about her acting, especially in romantic scenes. “Gosh, Lisa is such a natural! Her acting doesn't seem awkward. It’s like she's been doing this for so long!” a fan commented. “Her acting skills are really good!” another added.

Lisa told Variety that Mook is just like her, “but flirtier and more ladylike — I’m more like a tomboy.” She revealed how she fidgeted on her first day of shooting: “I was so nervous; I was sweating. I was like, ‘I can’t remember my lines. I’m blank!” According to Lisa, getting the chance to play the role of Mook was all about luck.

The White Lotus Season 3 is more twisted than ever. Set in Thailand, the new season follows another group of privileged vacationers whose luxurious getaway eventually takes a dark turn. These guests have their secrets, and during their stay, they will somehow spill them. The star-studded cast includes Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, BLACKPINK’s Lisa (Lalisa Manobal), and more. Mike White blends sharp satire with a creeping sense of doom.

Recently, BLACKPINK's Lisa released her latest single, Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE. She is also set to make history as the first K-pop idol to ever perform at the Academy Awards, taking the stage at the 2025 Oscars on March 2 alongside Doja Cat and RAYE. Adding to the excitement, Lisa is gearing up to unveil her official full-length solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28, 2025.