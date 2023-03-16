Fans rejoice as girl groups aespa and LE SSERAFIM announce comeback in May

Girl groups aespa and LE SSERAFIM will be making a comeback in May. Their simultaneous return has fans all amped up. A news report from Star News Korea has revealed that both the groups will be releasing new albums at the same time. While SM Entertainment’s aespa has been around for four years, LE SSERAFIM made their official debut just last year. While aespa recently made an impactful public appearance with their Seoul concert, LE SSERAFIM has plans of actively interacting with fans soon after the release of their new album in May.

While aespa released their last extended play ‘Girls’ in July, 2022, LE SSERAFIM announced its second EP Antifragile in October, 2022. Girl group aespa was originally meant to make a comeback in February this year. Owing to an issue at the executive level of the company, their much-awaited comeback was further delayed. Despite the delay in their official comeback, aespa held a highly-successful concert in Seoul, South Korea in February. aespa reportedly will be actively indulging in group activities and music variety programs. The excitement around their comeback has been further fuelled by their recent Seoul concert where the girls gave an on-brand, highly-energetic performance.

Following the announcement, Source Music released a notice stating that further details about LE SSERAFIM’s comeback will be released soon. Ever since their debut last year, LE SSERAFIM’s has released two very successful EPs - Fearless and Antifragile. While Fearless was released by a 6-member group, Antifragile was released after Kim Ga Ram’s departure from the group. Right before LE SSERAFIM’s official debut, Kim Ga Ram was caught in a controversy concerning bullying. While the allegations were initially denied by the agency, her contract was later terminated and LE SSERAFIM was then supposed to continue as a 5-member group.

Following their much-awaited comeback the girls of LE SSERAFIM will be actively interacting with fans via different mediums. LE SSERAFIM has undoubtedly made their mark within less than a year of their debut. Their debut EP Fearless was jam-packed with 5 tracks that included various music styles. The album overall was an amalgam of alternative-pop and disco-funk among other genres.

