Fans relive childhood as ENHYPEN releases MV for their remix ‘Hey Tayo’

Great artists can produce music for everyone, starting from infants to the elderly, and ENHYPEN has proved that with the release of their music video ‘Hey Tayo’, a remix of the theme song of a very famous children’s animation show. The song was released on YouTube by ENHYPEN as well as ‘Tayo the Little Bus’ official channels on 29 July at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST) as previously announced by Sony Music Entertainment Korea. The colourful animation video shows all the members enjoying themselves while singing their version of ‘Hey Tayo’.

The members can be seen practicing an interesting choreography, wearing fresh and colourful clothes singing the song for children. Fans are amazed to see how the boys pull off the adorable song.

Here’s the MV for ‘Hey Tayo’.

The music video shows various tourist locations across Seoul, subtly promoting the city to all the 6.92 Million subscribers of ENHYPEN’s YouTube channel. The show is very famous among children as well as teenagers in many countries especially the South and East Asian nations.