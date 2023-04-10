Fans speculate Lee Da In's pregnancy following the wedding with Lee Seung Gi, Agencies deny rumours

Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi recently tied the knot in a private ceremony on April 7. Many celebrities gathered at the Grand Intercontinental Seoul Parnas Hotel in Gangnam to celebrate the couple's wedding. The next day, Lee Seung Gi's agency Human Made added to the celebration by posting a lovely set of wedding images on Instagram. However, rumours have been swirling around that Lee Da In is pregnant, which has been denied by both their agencies.

Agency’s response to the rumours

In response to the rumours, Lee Da In's agency, 9ATO Entertainment, stated, “It is not true. She is currently working hard to film the new MBC drama ‘Lovers’.” Lee Seung Gi's agency, Human Made, also released a similar statement, "It’s not true”.

The couple had previously confirmed their relationship in May 2021 and announced the wedding date in a heartfelt letter on Instagram after Lee Seung Gi proposed to Lee Da In and finally tied the knot on April 7, 2023. Following the announcement of their wedding, fans were excited to see the couple's photos and videos from the ceremony. However, some fans started speculating that Lee Da In is pregnant. Both Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi’s agencies have denied the rumours. Fans continue to congratulate the couple on their marriage and eagerly await their upcoming projects.

About Lee Da In and Lee Seung Gi

Lee Da In is the youngest sister of actor Lee Yu Bi and the daughter of legendary actress Kyun Mi Ri. In 2014, she made her debut. She was most recently seen in ‘Alice’ and will next be featured in the K-drama Lovers.

Lee Seung Gi's films include ‘My Girlfriend Is a Gumiho, ‘A Korean Odyssey,’ ‘Vagabond,’ and ‘Mouse’ among others. He was most recently seen in ‘The Law Cafe’ and will next be seen in the next Korean film, ‘About Family’.

They are both well-loved actors in the Korean entertainment industry, and their marriage has been a hot topic among fans. We wish the couple all the best for their future together.

