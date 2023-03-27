Fans spot BTS’ Jin in Chef Baek’s latest YouTube video, clip of his appearance goes viral

Baek Jong Won is a popular South Korean celebrity chef who is the CEO of one of South Korea’s most popular restaurant chains. He is also one of the main hosts of SBS’ cooking variety show Baek Jon Won’s Top 3 Chef King. Other SBS cooking variety shows hosted by him include Baek Jong-won's Food Truck, and Baek Jong-won's Alley Restaurant. He has a very successful YouTube channel that has over 5.73 million subscribers. The chef recently posted a video on his YouTube channel that captures a traditional alcohol competition. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice that at exactly 14 minutes and 44 seconds, viewers saw a glimpse of Jin who got up from his seat in what looked like an auditorium.

BTS’ Jin in Chef Baek’s video

In a 16 and a half minutes long video, viewers only get to see 6 seconds of Kim Seok Jin but unsurprisingly, there are no complaints. BigHit Entertainment made its first official announcement about Jin’s military enlistment in October, 2022, a little before fans finally bid farewell to the BTS singer in December, 2022. Jin is currently catering to his mandatory obligations as part of the South Korean army. Earlier this year, Jin was promoted to the post of assistant training instructor in his division. The mandatory military service in South Korea usually lasts for about one and a half or two years.

Kim Seok Jin

Kim Seok Jin, better known by his stage name Jin, is the oldest member in South Korean septet BTS. He debuted as a part of BTS under BigHit Entertainment in 2013. The singer has long been quite popular amongst fans of BTS as ‘Worldwide Handsome’ owing to his immaculate visual appeal. It was named the 13th most popular idol in 2019.

The BTS singer released his solo single ‘The Astronaut last year on October 28, 2022, shortly prior to his military enlistment. The song was co-written by Jin and British rock band ‘Coldplay’. The song was released as a gift to fans that lyrically describes Jin’s fondness for all of them.

