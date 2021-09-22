Fans spot BTS member Jimin in last weekend's broadcast of 'Hometown ChaChaCha'

BTS' Jimin's star power is undeniable! The talented vocalist and dancer is a fan-favourite and it seems like he is a hot favourite with Korean dramas as well! Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah starrer 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' is gaining momentum amongst K-drama fans for its charming storyline, feel-good factor and lead actors' chemistry. However, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot BTS member Jimin in last weekend's broadcast as well!

Jimin in 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha'? Allow us to explain! In a scene, Kang Hyung Seok who plays the sincere police officer Choi Eun Chul is walking along with Gong Min Jeung, who essays the role of Pyo Mi Seon, Hye Jin's best friend who is a dental hygienist. Along the way, they find posters put up illegally and the former, who is a police officer, proceeds to remove them. After a failed attempt, his companion proceeds to use a special spray to remove it, and that is when the numbers 613-1013 appear on the poster. Co-incidence? we call it the "Jimin effect"!

You can check out the tweet below:

However, Jimin's connection with 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' runs deeper than that! Last year, following the release of BTS Dicon magazines, Kim Seon Ho did an unboxing of Jimin's Dicon magazine on YouTube. He praised Jimin, saying, "This is how a sexy man looks!" We must say we are quite impressed! 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm KST (5:30 am IST).

