Fans think Park Seo Joon resembles THIS character in The Marvels trailer; Prince Yan details inside

South Korean actor Park Seo Joon decided to spellbind the world with his visuals right with his first look for ‘The Marvels’. Set to join the notorious and immensely popular Marvel Cinematic Universe with his portrayal as Yan D' Aladna or Prince Yan, the Korean superstar will embark on his Hollywood journey with the film. On April 11, the first trailer for the highly anticipated next movie of the series was shared with the world and it gave a tiny glimpse at the ‘Itaewon Class’ famed actor.

Park Seo Joon in The Marvels

In the barely one-second look at Park Seo Joon that fans witnessed, they were able to spot multiple details about his appearance. This includes his shiny blue fit with a wings-like structure resting on his shoulders, the sword-like weapon in his hand as well as the long hair of his, with grey highlights at the bottom. All this in just a matter of a second? The keen-eyed fans were definitely prepared. However, one particular detail was noticed by the Hallyu fandom who shared that Park Seo Joon in his long hair reminded them of his ‘Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth’ days when he alongside actors Park Hyung Sik, Choi Min Ho, Do Ji Han and even BTS member V who was making his K-drama debut, sported luscious wigs to depict the style in the Silla era.

About Yan D' Aladna

Park Seo Joon looks just as sharp as he did in 2016 when the K-drama was shot in the ‘The Marvels’ trailer, maybe even a bit more handsome. His look in the short clip was enough to show his character Prince Yan entering a war with The Marvels aka Captain Rambeau, Captain Marvel and Ms Marvel, whose powers have somehow gotten entangled. It was previously rumoured that Yan D' Aladna will be from a planet that sings to each other instead of talking. It is also being said that he will be Captain Marvels’ aka Carol Danvers’ (played by Brie Larson) husband though with a platonic relationship with her after a sudden marriage. Park Seo Joon’s role was also rumoured to be only a few minutes rather than being a major part. However, all this is only fan talk for now, with no confirmation from the MCU.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Dream: Park Seo Joon and IU dazzle in joyful spirits in latest posters for upcoming sports-comedy film