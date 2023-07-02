Fans wish for BTS' V and Park Bo Gum's safety as Celine cancels Fashion Show amid Paris riots

BTS' V left for Paris on June 30 to fulfill his duties as the face of the brand. Similarly, actor Park Bo Gum was also spotted departing from South Korea to attend the Celine Homme Summer 24 fashion show. However, as the situation in France is getting dangerous by every moment, it was announced by Hedi Slimane via a note on his Instagram on July 1 that the menswear show would be canceled. It is also known that following the fashion show, an after-party was arranged by the French brand in celebration of the unveiling of the new collection which stands canceled.

Celine cancells fashion show

The brand's creative director, Hedi Slimane, confirmed the cancellation of the menswear show slated to take place in Paris as it would be inconsiderate to the ongoing riots in the country. He added that it was not an easy decision to take but went ahead with it for the safety of all those involved, including his guests. Previously, BTS member V confirmed his attendance at the event by revealing the invitation on his personal Instagram and tagging the brand. He also shared photos taken during his visit, expressing excitement for the fashion show. However, there has been no update from V following the announcement of the cancellation of the show. Park Bo Gum has also not shared any comments on the same.

Disruption in France

The ongoing situation is a result of the continued protests by the people of France who have taken to the streets around multiple cities retaliating against the death of a teenager by a police official. The citizens are asking for a change in the laws claiming racism as the purpose behind the death. The young boy named Nahel aged 17 is said to be of Algerian-Moroccan descent and was shot by a police officer at a traffic stop in Nanterre in Paris. The official has been charged with homicide and placed under detention however the people have been rioting, with arrests exceeding by the minute. As the funeral for the deceased has been scheduled for the same day as the Celine show, netizens have supported the brand's decision to cancel the event respecting the situation.

About V and Park Bo Gum

The two friends have previously been revealed as the official brand ambassadors alongside BLACKPINK's Lisa, with the trio making headlines at all their separate as well as collective appearances. One of the most iconic sets of brand faces at the moment, the French label has greatly benefitted after signing with the three. V recently returned from the filming of his solo project while Park Bo Gum is currently shooting for a new drama alongside songstress IU. At the moment, it is not known if the BTS member and the Encounter star will stay back to extend their trip or return following the show's cancellation.

