Fantagio confirms ASTRO’s MJ to make solo debut next month

On October 14 after multiple media outlets reported that ASTRO member MJ will make his solo debut, the artist’s agency Fantagio confirmed the news. The eldest member of the boy group, MJ will make his solo debut in November as a trot singer making him the first member of his group to officially go solo.

It was also shared that singer Young Tak has a hand in the album's making as a producer. The trot album comes after MJ’s debut in the idol trot group Super Five that was formed on MBC’s reality show ‘Favorite Entertainment’. In the group, he promoted under his real name Kim Myung Jun. He also sang his solo song ‘Cheok Cheok’ ((Don't Do It) during ASTRO’s 2nd concert however that was not his official debut.

MJ has previously showcased his inclination towards becoming a versatile artist as he has taken to the trot genre. His activities as a part of Super Five, along with his musical debut in ‘Jamie’ as the lead character Jamie were very well received.

Young Tak is a South Korean singer who is known as the runner up of ‘Mister Trot’. His song ‘Jiniya’ has received a lot of fame following its connection to BTS member Jin.

Earlier it was reported that fellow ASTRO member Rocky will make his lead actor debut in the web series ‘New Tale of Chun Hyang' (working title) which is based on a famous Korean folk tale.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: ASTRO’s Yoon Sanha to join Krystal & Kim Jae Wook in ‘Crazy Love’; SF9’s Zuho cast in sitcom ‘EMERGENCY’

Are you excited for MJ’s solo debut? Let us know below.